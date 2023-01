BALTIMORE — Among this week's list of Ravens playoff week events in Baltimore, is the car stenciling at M&T Bank Stadium.

Fans can get a free Ravens stencil on their car from 6-10 a.m. Thursday in the "Lot D" parking section.

Cheerleaders, Marching Ravens, and mascots will also be on site with free giveaways.

