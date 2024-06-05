Reports of tornadoes cause damage during powerful Maryland storms

BALTIMORE - Powerful storms plowed through Maryland Wednesday evening, knocking down trees and structures.

A likely tornado caused a tree to topple onto a home in Gaithersburg, on Dogwood Drive, trapping five people. Four were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while another was taken to the trauma center, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

Crews responded to at least four calls with trees on homes and people trapped inside.

There was a reported tree on a house on Peony Drive in Gaithersburg, with no injuries, as well as the 100 block of Winnie Place. One person was removed from a home at 3 Holly Drive.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue set up Area Command in the Walnut Hill Shopping Center Gaithersburg, going door-to-door asking residents if anyone needs assistance.

A tornado was confirmed in Poolesville, Maryland, in Montgomery County, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado warnings popped up across the state for several hours.

The Montgomery County storm was considered by the National Weather Service as a "PDS" or a "particularly dangerous situation."

Viewers shared photos and videos of the rotations, including one in Darnestown, Maryland.

Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, also shared a video of a twister in Poolesville.

In Sykesville, in Carroll County, a possible tornado was reported in the area of Bartholow Road and Sarah Drive, according to the Sykesville Fire Department.

At least 10 structures have been damaged, according to the department.