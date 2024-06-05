Watch CBS News
Drivers rescued after vehicles submerged by flooding in Harford County

More than 20 swift water rescue calls for flooding in Harford County
BALTIMORE - Strong storms brought torrential downpours and powerful wind gusts throughout Maryland Wednesday.

Streets were flooded in Abingdon, Maryland, in Harford County, and several people had to be rescued from their vehicles due to a substantial rise in water.

Video obtained by WJZ shows emergency crews using life rafts to save several people trapped.

Cars were nearly completely submerged on Maryland 7 between Maryland 543 and Maryland 136.

Harford County was under a tornado warning through the evening.

WJZ's Kelsey Kushner was in Aberdeen along Route 40 where a car was stalled in the water.

Officials told WJZ they responded to more than 20 swift water rescue calls, and five to six were actual rescues.

