Isolated damage from Wednesday's storm, tornadoes hits Columbia neighborhood: "Heard a freight train coming"

BALTIMORE -- Damage from Wednesday's storm and tornadoes was isolated to one Columbia neighborhood in Howard County.

The cleanup started early Thursday morning, with crews focusing on a group of homes off High Tor Hill. Many trees were damaged from the weather, some cars were smashed by the debris as well.

Josh Geiger, who lives in this group of homes, said the powerful storm came quickly.

"I would say the whole thing probably only lasted four, or five minutes. I knew the warning went to 8:45, so around 8:40 I actually let my guard down. I was upstairs with the dog and all of a sudden I heard a freight train coming," Geiger said.

One of Geiger's neighbors' home also had some visible damage to their home. He said he's counting his blessings because he ended up with no damage to his home and three vehicles.

Here on High Tor Hill in Columbia, crews are cleaning up a big mess around a neighborhood here.



Several cars are smashed by the debris.



Still awaiting a call back from Howard County on the impact of last night's storm here. pic.twitter.com/cNhTj69212 — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) June 6, 2024

"I lived in Hollywood, Florida, for five years. There always was a threat of a hurricane, nothing ever happened," he said. "Moved here from Nashville, there were tornado warnings all the time, but never touched near me. So, to have it happen here is pretty wild."

Around the corner on Tamar Drive, crews had to clean up more downed trees by another group of homes. The Howard County Office of Emergency Management said most of the mess was tree-related: whether it be uprooted trees, branches, or leaves.

Jackie Taylor was one of several people who stopped by High Tor Hill and Tamar Drive to see the damage herself.

"There was thunder and lightning, but it didn't seem that intense," Taylor recalled. "We got the warning on our phone, one warning about 8 o'clock. Then, to drive by and see this damage, unbelievable."

No one got hurt in Wednesday's weather event. Another thing Geiger is counting his blessings for.

"I'm so thankful for that, but I realize this is gonna be a lot to come back from for a lot of people. I hope to be able to help in any way I can," he said.

There was also reported damage on Hayshed Lane, which is near the damage at High Tor Hill and Tamar Drive.

Sixteen homes lost power, which is typical for a normal storm, according to Howard County Office of Emergency Management.