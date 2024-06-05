Maryland Weather: Scattered storms expected through Thursday

BALTIMORE -- It looks to be an occasionally stormy and wet afternoon across the area for your Wednesday, as an upper-level storm system and a warm front lift through the region.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Any storms that develop could contain gusty winds and heavy rainfall, potentially leading to minor flooding in parts of the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the region, mainly to the west of I-95 through southern Maryland, under a marginal (level 1 of 5) risk for severe weather. Any severe weather that occurs will be isolated to widely scattered.

A *FLOOD WATCH* has been issued for Montgermy, Howard, southern Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Prince George's Co. through tonight.

High temperatures this afternoon will be cooler than they've been in previous days due to thicker cloud cover, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Storm chances should diminish by this evening, with only a small chance for a shower overnight. Low temperatures tonight will drop to around 70, and it will remain humid.

On Thursday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms again during the afternoon hours, although chances will not be as high as on Wednesday. Highs on Thursday will rebound to the mid to upper 80s.

Pleasant weather with lower humidity returns on Friday in the wake of the storm system, with highs near 80 and overnight low temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to near 60. The weekend overall doesn't look bad, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Saturday and highs near 80. Low temperatures at night will drop into the upper 50s to near 60 for both Saturday and Sunday nights.

Sunday afternoon will see a late-day chance for a shower as a weak storm system makes its way through the region. The forecast heading into next week looks mainly dry, with highs around 80 for Monday and Tuesday, with more rain chances moving in by the middle of next week.