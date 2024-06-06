Harford County react to Wednesday night's severe storms: "This was the worst I've ever seen it"

BALTIMORE -- Major flooding hit southern portions of Harford County Wednesday night due to a severe storm.

County leaders say no injuries were reported, but they did have 150 calls for service during the peak of the storm.

Video sent to WJZ by a viewer shows Kensington Parkway in the Box Hill North community underwater.

"This was the worst I've ever seen it," Mary Lloyd said.

It got so bad, there were people trapped in their cars.

"We saw someone sitting on the hood of their car where the car was almost submerged shouting for help," Julie Morrison said. "… We wanted to go down to help them but we were afraid to get into the water."

In another video sent to WJZ, you can see first responders in waist deep water attempting to rescue someone in a flooded car through their sunroof.

Community members also stepped in to help.

"Some of our neighbors down the street were able to take a rope out and walk out and help some of the people," Morrison said.

Volunteer firefighters rescued a total of 10 people from flood waters across the county.

As the flooding continued, several people tell WJZ a few of their neighbors had to evacuate their homes.

"Our neighbors in the court down there they lost their fence," Lloyd said. "It went all the way up to their house about two or three feet and breeched into their basement."

Now that the water his gone, there are concerns about whether flooding like this will happen again.

"Hopefully it was a weird fluke storm and it won't happen again anytime soon," Morrison said.

The response from Wednesday night's storm in Harford County was so big that there were first responders who came in from Pennsylvania to help.

County leaders want to stress to community members to stay alert to the possibility of severe weather.