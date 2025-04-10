Wet, breezy & cool Friday expected across Maryland

Maryland to see bout of wet and chilly weather Friday

Maryland to see bout of wet and chilly weather Friday

An extended stretch of wet weather is expected across the region as we head into Friday and a portion of the weekend. A slow-moving storm system will make its way through the area, bringing high chances for rain overnight and throughout the day on Friday.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers developing. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-40s across the region.

Friday will be damp and chilly, with high temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees. Widespread rain is expected throughout the day, and it may be heavy at times. Some locations may remain stuck in the 40s all afternoon.

Due to the expected messy and inconvenient conditions, WJZ has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday. While severe weather and flooding are not anticipated, the steady rain and gloomy skies could impact travel and outdoor plans.

It will also be breezy, with northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

Rain chances will linger into Friday night and continue into Saturday. Saturday's forecast calls for overcast skies with scattered showers and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night will bring similar conditions to Friday night, with lows in the low 40s.

Scattered showers may persist into early Sunday morning before clearing out. Sunday afternoon will see a rebound in temperatures, with highs reaching the low 60s.

Looking ahead, Monday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with highs reaching the low 70s under partly sunny skies.

A cold front will move through early Tuesday morning, before sunrise, bringing a slight chance for showers and ushering in cooler air. Tuesday will be breezy with northwest winds between 15 and 25 mph and highs in the mid-60s.

The weather will settle by midweek, with partly cloudy skies and highs near 60 on Wednesday. Thursday will remain dry, with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s.

Stay with WJZ for the latest updates and any changes to the forecast.