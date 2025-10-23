Wawa recalls some milk and lemonade products sold in 4 states

Wawa has issued a recall for some of its milk and lemonade products because they may have "foreign matter contamination."

The products were sold in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.

This recall is being classified by the FDA as Class II, meaning the products in question could "cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

The company voluntarily issued the recall on September 23. It impacts the 16 ounce Strawberry Lemonade plastic bottles with the code date November 7. The Universal Product Code is 007626191018982. A total of 2,750 units were distributed.

It also impacts the Lowfat Strawberry Milk 16-ounce bottles with the code date of October 6 and the UPC code 00726191015134. 30 bottles in total were sold, the company says.

Whole Milk sold in the 16-ounce plastic bottles has been impacted as well. 154 units were sold and the code date on the bottle is October 9, with the UPC code 00726191014403.

Universal product codes may vary, but if you own a bottle that matches the product, size and date listed above, you should not consume it, Wawa says.