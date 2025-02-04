Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore announces new president, Dan Taylor

BALTIMORE -- The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore has announced Dan Taylor as its new president Tuesday, succeeding Laurie Schwartz who will retire on June 30, 2025.

Taylor joins from the Baltimore Development Corporation (BDC), where he served as Vice President of Business and Neighborhood Development for nearly 12 years, overseeing major projects including the Harborplace redevelopment and Harbor Point park developments.

The leadership change coincides with the Partnership's 20th anniversary and follows Schwartz's tenure, which saw the creation of Rash Field Park, the Healthy Harbor Initiative, and the Inner Harbor Ice Rink.

"Dan's deep knowledge of Baltimore's waterfront and proven leadership make him the right person to carry forward the Waterfront Partnership's mission," said Tim O'Donald, chairman of the organization's board.

Taylor, who holds a master's degree in community planning from the University of Maryland, will join as incoming president in May to ensure a smooth transition. He has served on the Partnership's board since 2021 and is active in several community organizations.

Notable events in Baltimore

The Waterfront Partnership is a nonprofit focused on enhancing Baltimore's waterfront district through public space improvements and community programs.

Notable events and programs put on by the organization include the Rooftop Winter Village at the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, and programming for the CIAA Men's and Women's Tournament, which is forecasted to bring more than 150,000 student-athletes and basketball fans to CFG Bank Arena this year.

In May 2024, the nonprofit hosted the city's 2024 Harbor Splash Event, which invited the public to dive into Baltimore's Inner Harbor. The event celebrated a decade of cleanup efforts by the Waterfront Partnership as part of its Healthy Harbor Initiative.