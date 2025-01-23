CIAA Basketball Tournament returning to Baltimore for its 5th year

BALTIMORE -- The 2025 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament will return to Baltimore in February for the fifth year.

The event is expected to bring more than 150,000 student-athletes and basketball fans to the CFG Bank Arena from February 25 to March 1.

"February is not just Black History Month in Baltimore, it's officially now CIAA month through an executive order I just gave you by saying that," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

The CIAA is the oldest Black athletics conference in the country. This year, the CIAA is celebrating the 50th year of the women's tournament. The event will serve as a tribute to the achievements of women athletes.

"We know how Black and how electrifying the CIAA tournament in Black Baltimore is, with over 150,000 enthusiastic fans that will converge on our vibrant city," Scott said.

This year's tournament festivities will include a women's empowerment town hall, brunch and panel, along with other events focusing on leaders in women's sports.

"...It is a testament to the hard work of our member institutions, the resilience of our student-athletes, and the vibrant culture of our HBCUs and our community," said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker.

The CIAA tournament will include 22 matchups, a battle of the bands, a step show and plenty of career and networking opportunities for young people, according to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

The event is intentionally held during the final week of February, Black History Month, in Baltimore, a U.S. city with one of the highest percentages of Black residents.

"Baltimore is bursting with culture, mouthwatering cuisine - of course crabs, crabcakes and everything with Old Bay sprinkled on top of it - and the warm hospitality of our residents and we are eager once again to welcome our family members in the CIAA back home to Baltimore," Scott said.

The CIAA tournament moved to Baltimore in 2021 after being held in Charlotte, North Carolina for years. The conference has a deal to stay in the city through 2026.

For tickets and information, visit this website.

Economic Impact

In 2024, the CIAA tournament generated $32.5 million and created 1,315 part-time and full-time jobs, leaders said. The event also generated $3.1 million in state and local taxes.

The tournament also boosted local tourism and put a spotlight on Black-owned businesses in the region as Visit Baltimore urged visitors to take advantage of its "BOP," or Black-Owned and Proud, pass.

"Last year's tournament, it was $1.5 million in scholarships we presented to the conference for the students," said Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore. "This year that's going to be $1.6 million."

The pass offered discounts to several Black-owned attractions, restaurants and retailers.