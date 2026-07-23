Water main break impacting multiple businesses in Baltimore County

Crews are working to repair a water main break that's impacting multiple businesses in Baltimore County.

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works says a 12-inch main broke Thursday at the intersection of Wise Ave. and Merritt Blvd. in Dundalk.

DPW says 50 services have been affected, including three businesses and four nearby fire hydrants. The impacted businesses appear to be the Boulevard Diner, State Farm and Unisex Hair Salon.

Crews are on the scene to repair the main, but there's no word on when service will be restored.

Elsewhere in Baltimore County, water appears to be gushing out of the pavement at Old Court and Winands roads. DPW tells WJZ a water main break has not been reported at that location, but drivers are being forced to find alternate routes.

Earlier this month, another water main broke at the intersection of Kavanagh and Inverton roads in Dundalk. That break impacted 50 services, including Sandy Plains Elementary School, and trapped an SUV inside a large hole.

On Wednesday, DPW said another water main break that created a massive sinkhole last weekend in East Baltimore had been repaired. In that incident, a 50-year-old woman escaped without injuries after her vehicle fell into the hole at N. Chester Street and Ashland Avenue. Repaving of that road was scheduled to begin Thursday.

See the DPW's interactive maps for the latest updates on the repairs.