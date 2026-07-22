Water main break that collapsed road, trapped vehicle has been repaired in East Baltimore

A 12-inch water main break that led to a massive sinkhole that swallowed a vehicle last weekend in East Baltimore has been repaired, the Department of Public Works (DPW) said on Wednesday.

Police said a 50-year-old woman escaped without injuries after the road collapsed shortly after midnight on Saturday at N. Chester Street and Ashland Avenue. Her vehicle was partially submerged in water.

The impacted roadways remain closed as crews complete backfilling operations, along with a compaction test and permanent roadway repaving scheduled for Thursday, July 23.

DPW says inspections have been conducted of nearby infrastructure, including the adjacent storm drain, and no deficiencies or other issues were found.

The following roadways remain closed amid road repairs: