Water main break traps SUV in large hole in Baltimore County

An elementary school, along with dozens of other operations, has been affected after an 8-inch water main ruptured in Baltimore.

Baltimore's Department of Public Works says the break occurred Thursday morning at 8278 Kavanagh and Inverton Road in Dundalk.

They shared a photo on social media showing an SUV trapped in a large hole created by the break. The vehicle could be seen with its driver's side tires sinking into the hole.

50 services have been impacted, including operations at Sandy Plains Elementary School, according to Baltimore DPW.

Crews are on-site working to repair the line; however, an estimated completion time has not been set.

Roadways will be closed in the meantime.

Residents can stay updated on water main repairs, sewer overflows, and more via DPW's interactive maps.