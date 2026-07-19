Repairs underway on sinkhole that trapped car in East Baltimore, expected to take multiple days

Crews with the Baltimore City Department of Transportation (DOT) and Department of Public Works (DPW) are working to repair a massive sinkhole in East Baltimore that trapped a car early Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened just after midnight at N. Chester St. and Ashland Ave. The driver of the car, a 50-year-old woman, escaped without injuries. The car was partially submerged in water.

Several large utilities are involved, including a water main and a large storm drain, according to DPW. The department expects repairs to take multiple days.

DOT has put road closures in place around the sinkhole. The following roadways will remain closed amid the ongoing water main repairs: