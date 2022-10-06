Watch out for EBT card scams, Anne Arundel County police warns

Anne Arundel County Police are warning people about EBT card scams.

Officers say these scams are becoming more prevalent in our area.

There have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs have been a growing concern.

Please be aware EBT card scams are becoming more prevalent in our area. For more information, click the below link and watch our attached PSA on scams. https://t.co/qgWr22knVLhttps://t.co/pARilwnW3g — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) October 6, 2022

"Law enforcement is seeing a brazen and insidious form of fraud that is impacting some of the most vulnerable groups in America, including senior citizens, individuals in low-income households, and disabled persons," according to a press release.

In what is known as electronic benefit transfer (EBT) fraud, criminal actors target food assistance or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits (formerly known as the Food Stamp Program).

An account takeover occurs when a criminal gains unauthorized access to a legitimate recipient's account and changes the banking information where the victim's benefits are being routed or requests a new EBT card and then routes it to an address that the criminal controls in order to reroute benefits away from the victim," according to a press release.