Washington, D.C. men arrested after pursuit in stolen car ends in crash in Frederick County

Four men from Washington, D.C., were arrested following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle and multiple crashes that led to a deputy being injured in Frederick County on Sunday, according to the county sheriff's office.

Around 3:30 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop several people who were suspected of tampering with vehicles in the area of Jordan Boulevard in New Market, and the suspects took off in two separate vehicles, the sheriff's office said.

As the deputy pursued the vehicles, one of them, which had been stolen from Carroll County, crashed into a tree, which also involved the patrol car. The deputy suffered minor injuries, law enforcement said.

Deputies said the second vehicle lost control and struck a parked, marked patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated. The deputy had exited the vehicle moments before the impact and was not injured, the sheriff's office said.

Deangelo Bubose, 18; Zaire Graves, 18; Dayneil Bullock, 21; and Darin Comer, 18, are facing charges of motor vehicle theft, malicious destruction of property, resisting arrest, and other traffic violations.

2 dead in I-70 crash in Frederick County

Two passengers in a box truck died after colliding with a tractor-trailer Sunday on I-70 in Frederick County, according to the Maryland State Police.

Troopers said a BMW SUV hit the rear of the box truck, which caused it to lose control across the center median and crash into the tractor-trailer heading in the opposite direction.

The two in the box truck died at the scene. The driver of the box truck and of the tractor-trailer were airlifted to Shock Trauma.

The box truck and the tractor-trailer caught fire after being knocked off the highway.

The crash closed all lanes -- eastbound and westbound -- in the New Market area for hours.

Another stolen vehicle ends in deadly crash

On May 10, a woman died after crashing head-on with a stolen vehicle in Howard County.

A 16-year-old from Laurel, Maryland, is facing auto manslaughter charges and vehicle theft, and three other juveniles left the scene. Bonnie Fuller Griffith, 69, was killed in the crash.

"Cases like this are especially tragic. This involved four young people, one of whom is now incarcerated," Howard County police spokesperson Sherry Llewellyn said. "And we have a victim, a 69-year-old woman, who was going about her day, who has died as a result of her injuries—and she's got a family who is mourning that loss."

WJZ obtained video that shows the stolen Hyundai Sonata crossing the center line and slamming into a Tesla. From another camera, you can see the sedan swerving down Guilford Road, slamming into Griffith's car.

Police said the car was reported stolen days earlier in District Heights, Prince George's County.