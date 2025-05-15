Teen changed with manslaughter in deadly head-on collision in Howard County

A teen accused of stealing a car and causing a deadly four-way crash in Howard County last week is facing charges, according to Howard County Police.

On Friday, May 9. a stolen 2017 Hyundai was driving east on Guilford Avenue in Jessup when it crossed the double yellow lines on Guilford Road in Jessup.

Video obtained by WJZ shows the Hyundai attempting to speed past a 2021 Tesla Model Y preparing to make a left turn onto Twelve Sons Court.

The Hyundai sideswiped the Tesla, and a 2010 Honda Fit before crashing head-on with a 2021 Honda Civic.

After the accident, four teens hopped out of the Hyundai and fled the scene. One of the juveniles, who was injured in the collision and taken to a hospital, is now charged with auto manslaughter and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

He has been released from the hospital and is now in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Services.

Family and friends cope with devastating loss

69-year-old Bonnie Fuller Griffith of Columbia was taken to the hospital after the crash but was pronounced dead.

As friends and family of Griffith mourn her loss, police continue to search for the three teens who fled the scene.

Griffith was originally from Miami but was living in Columbia. She is remembered as a dedicated dance mom and arts patron, with an "infectious smile, a giving spirit, and a zeal for life."