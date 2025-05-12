Video shows deadly head-on collision in Howard County with juveniles in stolen car

Loved ones of 69-year-old Bonnie Fuller Griffith are grieving after she was killed Friday in a head-on collision with minors in a stolen vehicle in Howard County.

Video captures crash

WJZ Investigates obtained a video showing the stolen 2017 Hyundai Sonata crossing the double yellow line on Guilford Road in Jessup, heading into oncoming traffic, and striking a Tesla as that driver stopped to turn.

The stolen car with four juvenile males inside then hit another car and swerved head-on into the Honda Civic, driven by Griffith.

WJZ paused the video at the point of impact.

Jamal Francis, who lives along Twelve Sons Court near Guilford Road, described the horrific crash.

"One car was flipped upside down inside the ditch. It was very graphic," Francis said. "It was an extremely graphic scene. It was loud enough for me to hear it through my headphones in the basement of my house."

Francis recorded a video of the scene that stretched past several intersections along Guilford Road in Jessup.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Friday.

"Obviously, the kids shouldn't have been doing what they were doing," Francis said. "It's unfortunate someone had to pass away due to some younger kids making some poor decisions."

Francis expressed his condolences to the Griffith family.

"It's tragic," Francis said. "Any situation like this where someone loses their life to recklessness, it's always going to be hard to digest, especially for the family. I envision the family is thinking, 'Why us? Why my mom?'"

3 juveniles not yet identified

Police told WJZ Investigates that one of the juveniles inside the stolen Hyundai, a 16-year-old from Laurel, Maryland, is still being treated at Shock Trauma and has yet to be interviewed.

"He would have the opportunity to speak to an attorney before speaking to police," said Seth Hoffman, a spokesperson with the Howard County Police. "That's part of the Maryland law for juveniles."

Three other juveniles, believed to be teenagers, have not been located after they fled the scene.

Hoffman said the Hyundai was first reported stolen on May 3 in Prince George's County.

"It takes a while to pursue charges," Hoffman said. "Our crash reconstruction team pieces together the whole incident. We still have to determine who was driving the stolen vehicle. We still don't know that for sure. We anticipate charges, but it may take a while before we are able to bring them based on the investigation."

"It is truly Earth-shattering"

69-year-old Bonnie Fuller Griffith devoted her life to helping others, according to friends.

Originally from Miami, Florida, Griffith made Columbia home and was dedicated to her daughter Kim, loved ones told WJZ Investigates.

A family friend speaking on behalf of her daughter said Griffith's smile would light up any room and remembered her generous spirit.

"She was an incredible friend, and her friends are hurting with the immense hole left by her death," the family friend said. "It is truly Earth-shattering. She was always quick to help those in need and anyone who needed help."

For decades, Griffith helped people with intellectual disabilities.

She was also a dedicated dance mom and arts patron who was always present for her daughter.

"Her mom had an infectious smile, a giving spirit, and a zeal for life," the family friend said.