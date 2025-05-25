2 passengers in box truck killed in fiery crash on I-70 in Frederick County

2 killed in crash on I-70 in Frederick County, troopers say

2 killed in crash on I-70 in Frederick County, troopers say

Two passengers in a box truck died Sunday afternoon after a crash on I-70 in Frederick County, which closed lanes in both directions, according to the Maryland State Police.

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. between Route 75 and Route 27, prompting closures of eastbound and westbound lanes in New Market, Maryland.

Troopers said the driver of a BMW SUV ran into the back of the box truck, which went across the center median and collided with a tractor-trailer traveling in the opposite direction.

The box truck and the tractor-trailer caught fire after being knocked off the highway. The two people in the box truck died at the scene, according to state police.

The driver of the box truck and the tractor-trailer were flown to Shock Trauma. The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and refused medical treatment, while the two passengers were taken to the hospital in Hagerstown.

9-vehicle crash stops traffic in Harford County

A person was injured in a 9-vehicle crash Sunday on I-95 southbound in Harford County, according to Maryland State Police.

The crash happened near mile marker 72.

The lanes were closed for only a short time, according to state police.