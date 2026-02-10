Maryland lawmakers express concerns as ICE intends to open detention center in Washington County

A group of Maryland lawmakers expressed several concerns after learning that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is planning to open a detention center in Washington County.

The agency bought a warehouse near Hagerstown that will serve as a 1,500-person immigration facility, according to a letter sent from Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks and U.S. Rep. April McLain Delaney to the Washington County Board of County Commissioners.

ICE officials confirmed that it purchased the facility.

"These will not be warehouses — they will be very well-structured detention facilities meeting our regular detention standards," an ICE spokesperson said. "Every day, DHS is conducting law enforcement activities across the country to keep Americans safe. It should not come as news that ICE will be making arrests in states across the U.S. and is actively working to expand detention space."

Washington County Commissioners express support for ICE

On Tuesday, the Washington County Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution to support ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in their immigration enforcement efforts.

"The Board hereby declares its intent to support DHS and ICE in the enforcement of our nation's borders, safeguarding the integrity of our immigration system, and ensuring that all persons are treated with dignity and compassion within our jurisdiction," the resolution reads.

It went into effect immediately.

The commission ended the meeting shortly after passing the measure as protests erupted in the room.

Maryland lawmakers raise concerns

In their letter, the group of Maryland lawmakers raised concerns that the facility will "further fuel the Trump administration's cruel and inhumane immigration agenda."

The administration's crackdown on immigration enforcement resulted in nearly 400,000 arrests during 2025, according to DHS documents obtained by CBS News.

In Baltimore, the surge in immigration arrests prompted concerns about holding room conditions in a Baltimore ICE facility. After touring the facility in early February, Rep. Delaney described the conditions as "horrendous."

In the letter sent by lawmakers Tuesday, they also raised concerns that using a building that is not designed for confinement could strain the county's infrastructure, public health systems and first responders.

"Establishing such a facility in a warehouse not designed for residential confinement would pose substantial public health and safety risks and place added strain on local hospitals, emergency responders, and already stressed infrastructure, including roads, utilities, and water systems," they wrote.

The lawmakers used their letter to ask the county commissioners what measures they have taken to prepare for the facility's impact on county resources and ensure they are in compliance with regulations that require community input on development projects.

The letter goes on to request that the commissioners answer the following questions:

Does the commission have concerns that alleged inhumane practices at other ICE facilities in the U.S. will occur in Washington County? What will the commission do to ensure that human rights violations do not occur? Has the commission studied the impact of the facility on the surrounding area? What steps has the commission taken to oppose or challenge DHS's decision to use the warehouse to detain individuals? What steps has the commission taken to ensure the federal government complies with historical preservation measures that require it to solicit public input on certain projects?

Read the full letter here.

WJZ has reached out to the commission for a response to the lawmakers' concerns.