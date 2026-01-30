Maryland congresswoman to visit Baltimore ICE facility after video allegedly shows holding room conditions

Maryland Congresswoman April McLain Delaney is expected to visit a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Baltimore on Friday.

The visit comes after a viral video allegedly showed conditions in one of the facility's holding rooms.

WJZ has not yet been able to authenticate the video, which shows dozens of people packed into what seems to be an ICE holding room inside the George H. Fallon Federal Building.

In response to the video, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the recent winter weather delayed the transfer of some detainees and said transfers would continue once weather conditions improved.

In a statement, McLain Delaney said she formally demanded a visit on Dec. 11, but it was "repeatedly rescheduled by ICE with no explanations given."

During her visit, she plans to demand answers about the viral video, investigate the conditions of people being held in the facility and assess their access to legal counsel.

Lawmakers tour Baltimore ICE facility

In August 2025, a group of Maryland lawmakers — including Sen. Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Reps. Kweisi Mfume and Sarah Elfreth — took a guided tour of the Baltimore ICE facility after being previously denied access.

Their visit was prompted by a class-action lawsuit that criticized the conditions at the building.

ICE officials denied the allegations and said the agency is "committed to enforcing immigration laws fairly, safely and humanely," and complies with ICE policies and federal laws.

Following their tour, the group of lawmakers said they were denied the opportunity to speak with detainees.

The lawmakers said they had more questions than when they arrived and were told officials would get back to them on the nearly 20 issues that they raised.

"We just want answers, we want the truth, the facts, and we want to find a way to make sure that's public and transparent," Mfume said at the time.