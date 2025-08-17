Warmer with Storms Developing on Sunday in Maryland

Happy Sunday, everyone!

It'll be a warm and humid day with highs for more neighborhoods getting into the 90s. Within Baltimore City limits, we could see a few neighborhoods peaking in the upper 90s. Feels like temperatures or heat index values will rise to near 100° and some areas may feel like over 100°.

As a cold front approaches from the north, showers and storms are expected to develop during the second part of today. A line of showers and storms moves through this evening and tonight. A level 1 of 5 risk is in place for much of Maryland as a couple of storms could produce severe level damaging winds. Since we have so much moisture in the atmosphere, there's a higher chance for showers to produce heavier downpours. Storms move in after 6 or 7 pm in western parts of the state and appear to reach I-95 around 9 pm tonight. The line of storms continues moving south and east through the state before clearing the Lower Eastern Shore by early Monday morning.

Monday brings its own chance for showers, although the risk appears lower and no threat for stronger storms. Humidity remains high to start the week. Temperatures, however, will be cooler. We could see high temperatures Monday nearly 10° cooler vs Sunday's afternoon high temperatures.

Another round of showers comes on Tuesday. Over the course of the next week, humidity will slowly try to decrease. We're anticipating much more comfortable conditions by later this week as a break in the humidity builds in over the next few days. Drier weather also moves in starting around midweek.

Hurricane Erin's center moved north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands late Saturday and on Sunday. Thanks to the cold front firing off our Sunday storms, Erin will stay out to sea. The front will stop Erin from continuing it's north-westward movement, causing the storm to eventually move away from the US Mainland. Just because the storm won't make a U.S. landfall doesn't mean we won't have impacts. Erin will still churn up rough surf and dangerous rip currents along the East Coast for a few days as it moves offshore around the middle of the week.