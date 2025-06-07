Sunday Brings Scattered Showers with T-Storms Possible

Looks like an unsettled Sunday.

We got through with a relatively calm Saturday. Temperatures topped out in the mid-to-upper 80s (86° at BWI- Marshall @ 3:51pm).Spotty showers across the state stayed light, so hopefully your outdoor plans were only briefly impacted.

A few thunderstorms could develop tonight as an upper level disturbance moves in. We'll have a period of dry and calmer conditions before the unsettled weekend continues.

Sunday brings its own rain and storm chance, too.

Scattered showers and storms are expected through much of the day. A few showers are possible in your neighborhood to start the day. Around midday, the First Alert Weather team will be monitoring the potential for stronger storms and/or heavier rain to move into Maryland. Sunday afternoon brings a risk for severe weather back to the state.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 1 and 2 (out of 5) risk for severe weather on Sunday. The higher chance for those stronger storms will be in Central and Southern Maryland and for our Lower Eastern Shore neighborhoods. Storms may produce damaging winds, small hail and we also cannot rule out some rotation. We may also see some heavier pockets of rain as storms move through.

Rain may remain to start Monday before a brief drying out and another risk for showers and storms on Tuesday.

The middle and late parts of the upcoming week look much quieter (and drier!). Temperatures also appear to rise back closer to 90° as we approach the middle of the month.