Warm and humid Saturday with afternoon storms developing

We started the day Saturday on a warm and muggy note across the state. That humidity will act like fuel for storms that will develop this afternoon and evening. Today is a WJZ First Alert Weather Day as some of those storms could be on the stronger side.

A slow-moving cold front will cross the state through the day and part of the overnight. As the front moves east, showers and storms begin to develop starting early this afternoon. We will keep showers and storms in Maryland through and past sunset tonight.

Storms may produce strong winds, larger hail, heavy rain and/or lightning. There are a number of events happening within and outside of Baltimore City and some of those outdoor activities may be impacted by storminess later on today.

Late tonight, showers remain around after storms die down. Scattered rain continues into Sunday morning (possibly around midday for areas farther south and east). Clouds clear for a quieter and brighter end to the day Sunday.

Much of the upcoming work week looks quiet with more comfortable humidity. Temperatures will be generally in the 70s with a warmer day expected Thursday.