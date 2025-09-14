Warm and Bright across Maryland on Sunday

Happy Sunday, everyone!

It was a slightly milder start to the day with temperatures for some neighborhoods 5-10° warmer than Saturday morning. Moderate levels of humidity remain in place through the day Sunday so it won't be terribly humid, although temperatures will feel more like summer (which continues through next Monday). High temperatures peak in the 80s Sunday. There will be some areas that get closer to 90° this afternoon.

Clouds today may produce an isolated light shower or two during the afternoon. Any rain won't amount to much besides a few raindrops. Most areas will be dry through the day Sunday with a mix of sunshine and clouds overhead.

Today will be the warmest day of the 7-day forecast and starting on Monday, highs will get cooler toward the middle of the week. As temperatures decrease, rain chances will increase.

Clouds fill in on Monday but it appears to stay dry. Tuesday brings the first few showers back to Maryland. Rain increases from south to north going into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be the best chance for showers before tapering during the day Thursday.

Drier weather moves in briefly on Friday before potential rain and storminess next weekend.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather team for updates on incoming rain potential.

Have a great Sunday, Maryland!