Video shows cow roaming free on Maryland highway near Arundel Mills

A driver shared a video of a large cow wandering along a Maryland highway near Arundel Mills Mall and Maryland Casino Live!

The video was taken along MD 100 near the exit for the casino in Hanover, Maryland.

It is unclear where the cow came from or how it got onto the highway.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to the Anne Arundel County Police for comment.

Cows roaming Maryland streets

Within the past two years, there have been instances of cows roaming away from their farms.

In 2023, two cows were on the move in Bowie for nearly a week. The cows escaped from a farm in Odenton.

The cows were spotted in more than five places around the streets and neighborhoods of Bowie, more than 15 miles from the farm they came from.

Cristina Linton showed CBS News Baltimore video from her Ring camera. The video showed two cows walking across her driveway.

"I looked at the video a couple times to make sure my eyes weren't messing with me, or I wasn't dreaming," Linton said. "It was in fact cows."