Video shows Howard County officers rescuing pet dog from house fire

A video shows Howard County police officers jumping into action to rescue a dog from a house fire last month.

As fire alarms were going off, officers Amaro and Aghamalian came across two residents who said their dog was in the house in Elkridge, pleading for them to save it.

The body camera footage shared by police shows the two officers searching the home for the dog in the middle of a kitchen fire. The dog was found in the garage and was carried out to safety.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.

"Without hesitation, and not knowing the severity of the fire, the officers rushed in, found the dog, and quickly evacuated," the Howard County Police Department said in a social media post.

As they arrived first on the scene of reported house fire, POs Amaro and Aghamalian encountered two residents outside who pleaded for their dog to be saved. Without hesitation, and not knowing the severity of the fire, the officers rushed in, found the dog, and quickly evacuated. pic.twitter.com/HbjxLrQ9fH — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) September 25, 2025

2 people, dog rescued from Baltimore County river

Earlier this month, two people and a dog were rescued after a boat sank in Gunpowder River in Baltimore County, according to police.

Officers were called to the river after the boat was reportedly taking on water. According to police, the 30-foot boat hit a submerged object.

When officers arrived, two people were already in the water with lifejackets on. They were pulled to safety along with a dog named Niko.

More recent rescues in the Baltimore area

Baltimore County police and fire crews have responded to several rescue calls in recent months.

In early September, six people were rescued after their boat began taking on water in Baltimore's Fort Armistead near the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. All six people were safely returned to the shore with the help of fire crews.

In mid-August, fire crews recovered the body of a swimmer after a two-day rescue effort. Michael Randle, 36, drowned at the Beaver Dam Swimming Club after he disappeared under the water on August 17.

Also in August, Baltimore County fire crews rescued a 32-year-old horse that had fallen into a hole.

According to fire officials, the horse, John, escaped from his owner's property before falling into an 8- to 10-foot hole in Reisterstown. A local town company provided a crane, which was used to lift the sedated horse from the hole, fire crews said.