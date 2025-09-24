2 people, dog rescued after boat sinks in Baltimore County river

Two people and a dog were rescued after their boat sank in a Baltimore County river, according to police.

Officers responded to the distress call in Gunpowder River after the boat began taking on water.

According to police, the 30-foot boat hit a submerged object.

When officers arrived, two people were already in the water with lifejackets on. They were pulled to safety along with a dog named Niko.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Rescues in the Baltimore area

Baltimore County police and fire crews have responded to several rescue calls in recent months.

In early September, six people were rescued after their boat began taking on water in Baltimore's Fort Armistead near the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

All six people were safely returned to the shore with the help of fire crews.

In mid-August, fire crews recovered the body of a swimmer after a two-day rescue effort.

Michael Randle, 36, drowned at the Beaver Dam Swimming Club after he disappeared under the water on August 17.

According to Thiru Vignarajah, the attorney representing the family, Randle was the fourth person to drown at the club since 2000. Following the incident, Randle's family called on county health officials to review the club's permit and implement safer procedures.

Earlier in the month, county fire crews rescued a 32-year-old horse that had fallen into a hole.

According to fire officials, the horse, John, escaped from his owner's property before falling into an 8- to 10-foot hole in Reisterstown.

A local town company provided a crane, which was used to lift the sedated horse from the hole, fire crews said.