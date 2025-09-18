Watch CBS News
Family of Baltimore County drowning victim calling for review of swim club permit

Christian Olaniran
A family is calling on the Baltimore County Department of Health to review the permit for the Beaver Dam swimming club, after a man drowned last month.

Michael Randle, 36, drowned on Aug. 17, at the Beaver Dam Swimming Club quarry in Cockeysville.

Randle's body was recovered after a two-day search of the quarry.

Emergency responders were called around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17, to the 10,000 block of Beaver Dam Road, where Randle had reportedly disappeared in the water and was unaccounted for, according to police.

Thiru Vignarajah, the attorney representing Randle's family, said the health department needs to review the swim club's permit.

"Mr. Randle's death made him the latest drowning victim at the popular commercial swimming facility. Based on a preliminary review of drowning deaths at private facilities nationwide, including privately-operated quarries specifically, the number of drownings at Beaver Dam is conspicuous," the statement read.

Vignarajah also cited a social media post from Aug. 17 from an individual that criticized safety practices at the quarry.

