Here are the Veterans Day deals being offered in the Baltimore area

By JT Moodee Lockman

/ CBS Baltimore

Veterans Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 11, and some restaurants and businesses in the Baltimore area are offering deals and freebies to veterans and active duty military members, along with their families. 

Some offers will require a military ID or may only be offered at certain locations. 

Here are some businesses offering deals for Veterans Day: 

Applebee's 

Free entree for customers dining in 

Atlas Restaurant Group

50% off the check for parties of eight or less 

Autobell Car Wash

Free Ride-Thru Exterior Wash, no ID required 

Bob Evans 

Free meal from a special dine-in menu 

Buffalo Wild Wings

10 free boneless wings and fries for dine-in and carry-out customers with a military ID 

Chili's 

Free meal from a select dine-in menu 

Chipotle 

Buy one dine-in entrée get one free between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. 

Dunkin

Free donut for in-store customers 

Harris Teeter

11% discount on grocery purchases 

Outback Stakehouse 

Free Outback Special meal with a side and a beverage when you dine in

Texas Roadhouse 

Free meal voucher redeemable for dine-in or carry-out by May 30, 2026

TGIFridays

Free meal between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from a select menu 

The Brass Tap 

Free burger and fries 

Mission BBQ 

Free sandwich 

Red Robin 

Free Red's Big Tavern Burger and fries when you dine in 

Shake Shack 

Free Big Shack burger when you order in-store 

Sheetz 

Free half turkey sub and regular drink and a free car wash 

Starbucks 

Free tall hot or iced coffee 

Wawa

Free any size hot coffee 

Wayback Burger 

Free classic burger 

Wendy's 

Free breakfast combo for dine-in and drive-thru customers 

ZIPS Cleaners 

10% off dry cleaning and laundering for military uniforms 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

