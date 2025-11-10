Here are the Veterans Day deals being offered in the Baltimore area

Veterans Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 11, and some restaurants and businesses in the Baltimore area are offering deals and freebies to veterans and active duty military members, along with their families.

Some offers will require a military ID or may only be offered at certain locations.

Here are some businesses offering deals for Veterans Day:

Applebee's

Free entree for customers dining in

Atlas Restaurant Group

50% off the check for parties of eight or less

Autobell Car Wash

Free Ride-Thru Exterior Wash, no ID required

Bob Evans

Free meal from a special dine-in menu

Buffalo Wild Wings

10 free boneless wings and fries for dine-in and carry-out customers with a military ID

Chili's

Free meal from a select dine-in menu

Chipotle

Buy one dine-in entrée get one free between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Dunkin

Free donut for in-store customers

Harris Teeter

11% discount on grocery purchases

Outback Stakehouse

Free Outback Special meal with a side and a beverage when you dine in

Texas Roadhouse

Free meal voucher redeemable for dine-in or carry-out by May 30, 2026

TGIFridays

Free meal between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from a select menu

The Brass Tap

Free burger and fries

Mission BBQ

Free sandwich

Red Robin

Free Red's Big Tavern Burger and fries when you dine in

Shake Shack

Free Big Shack burger when you order in-store

Sheetz

Free half turkey sub and regular drink and a free car wash

Starbucks

Free tall hot or iced coffee

Wawa

Free any size hot coffee

Wayback Burger

Free classic burger

Wendy's

Free breakfast combo for dine-in and drive-thru customers

ZIPS Cleaners

10% off dry cleaning and laundering for military uniforms