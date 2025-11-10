Here are the Veterans Day deals being offered in the Baltimore area
Veterans Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 11, and some restaurants and businesses in the Baltimore area are offering deals and freebies to veterans and active duty military members, along with their families.
Some offers will require a military ID or may only be offered at certain locations.
Here are some businesses offering deals for Veterans Day:
Applebee's
Free entree for customers dining in
Atlas Restaurant Group
50% off the check for parties of eight or less
Autobell Car Wash
Free Ride-Thru Exterior Wash, no ID required
Bob Evans
Free meal from a special dine-in menu
Buffalo Wild Wings
10 free boneless wings and fries for dine-in and carry-out customers with a military ID
Chili's
Free meal from a select dine-in menu
Chipotle
Buy one dine-in entrée get one free between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Dunkin
Free donut for in-store customers
Harris Teeter
11% discount on grocery purchases
Outback Stakehouse
Free Outback Special meal with a side and a beverage when you dine in
Texas Roadhouse
Free meal voucher redeemable for dine-in or carry-out by May 30, 2026
TGIFridays
Free meal between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from a select menu
The Brass Tap
Free burger and fries
Mission BBQ
Free sandwich
Red Robin
Free Red's Big Tavern Burger and fries when you dine in
Shake Shack
Free Big Shack burger when you order in-store
Sheetz
Free half turkey sub and regular drink and a free car wash
Starbucks
Free tall hot or iced coffee
Wawa
Free any size hot coffee
Wayback Burger
Free classic burger
Wendy's
Free breakfast combo for dine-in and drive-thru customers
ZIPS Cleaners
10% off dry cleaning and laundering for military uniforms