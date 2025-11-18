Person in critical condition after vehicle crashes into Baltimore's Inner Harbor

A person is in critical condition after a vehicle plunged into Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Tuesday, according to the fire department.

Emergency responders were called to the 700 block of Eastern Avenue for a vehicle that was submerged in the harbor between Pier 4 and Pier 5, near the National Aquarium.

Dive teams retrieved a person, who was taken to a local hospital.

Witnesses react to the vehicle in the harbor

Kalsang Dolker, a tourist visiting from New York, told our media partner The Baltimore Banner that she arrived at the pier around 6 p.m. and saw the vehicle about 30 feet off the dock, slowly sinking.

She said she initially saw the car's trunk above the waterline, but never saw anyone escape. Dolker told The Banner that the windows were tinted, and within about three minutes, the trunk popped open as it sank.

Dolker told The Banner that another bystander who witnessed the entire incident told her the car had been speeding before it "flew off the pier" on the National Aquarium side of the harbor and plunged into the water.