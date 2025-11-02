Man's body recovered from Baltimore's Inner Harbor

A man's body was pulled out of Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded around 9 a.m. to reports of a body in the water in the 400 block of Light Street. A man was recovered from the water and was pronounced dead.

He has been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office to be identified and the cause of death determined.

Police said homicide detectives were called.

Inner Harbor body recoveries in 2025

Sunday's recovery wasn't the only body pulled out of the Inner Harbor in 2025.

Last summer, police officers discovered a van in the water during a training activity near the National Aquarium. After the van was removed, a body was found.

According to police, the Honda minivan had a logo for the Silver Taxi Cab Service of Waldorf, and it had been missing since 2014. Police were unsure how long the van had been submerged.

However, based on the condition of the vehicle and the body, the police estimated that it had been submerged for several years. The vehicle was covered in dirt and had broken windows.