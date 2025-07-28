Van found with body in Baltimore harbor was submerged for years, went missing in 2014, police say

A van that was found with a body in Baltimore's Inner Harbor last week went missing in 2014 and was likely submerged for years, according to police.

The van was removed from the harbor on July 24 after Baltimore Police divers saw the vehicle during a training activity.

Van pulled from Baltimore harbor with body inside

The Honda minivan had a logo for the Silver Taxi Cab Service of Waldorf.

The vehicle was covered in dirt and had broken windows when it was pulled from the water behind the National Aquarium annex on Pier IV.

On Monday, police confirmed that the vehicle went missing from Waldorf in December 2014.

Officials are unsure of how long the van had been in the water. Based on the condition of the vehicle and the body, police estimate that it was submerged for several years.

The body has not been identified.

"People deserve the right to feel safe, and I hope that as a community we can figure out who this was so that their family can know and give them some peace of mind," said Baltimore resident Michael Berger.

Similar death investigations

Maryland has seen several similar investigations into bodies found in suspicious locations.

In April, a woman's body was found inside a safe in her Baltimore home, prompting concerns from her family about domestic violence playing a role.

In May, the body of a local business owner was found in a burned truck. An investigation led to the arrest of two 18-year-olds who were charged with murder and arson.