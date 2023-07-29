Watch CBS News
US Junior championship game suspended over rain as Marylander leads match

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bryan Kim led Joshua Bai 1-up after through 25 holes in the U.S. Junior Amateur championship match Saturday when play was suspended for the day because of rain.

The 36-hole final was set to resume Sunday morning on the Daniel Island Club's Ralston Creek Course.

The 18-year-old Kim is from Brookeville, Maryland. He will be a freshman at Duke next month.

Bai, 17, is attempting to become the fourth New Zealander to win a USGA championship, joining Michael Campbell, Danny Lee and Lydia Ko.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 7:43 PM

