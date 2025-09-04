United Way of Central Maryland celebrates 100 years of serving local communities

United Way of Central Maryland provides services for young parents working to get diplomas

The United Way of Central Maryland is celebrating a century of service.

The nonprofit helps people access basic needs, such as housing, healthcare, jobs, and education.

Vice President and Deputy Chief Impact Officer Heather Chapman said it's important that everyone works together in order to be successful in helping the community.

"United Way has been around, of course, we're celebrating our centennial, so we've been around for 100 years and have been here doing our best to provide help and hope for the greater Baltimore region," Chapman said.

The United Way of Central Maryland invited some huge stars to perform at the centennial benefit concert on October 11 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

Hip-hop artist Common and singer Cece Peniston will be the show's headliners. WJZ is the proud media sponsor.

Peniston told WJZ she is excited about coming to Baltimore to perform and also partnering with the United Way.

"I love giving back because I feel like God gives me so much and he blesses me in so many ways," Peniston said. "For me to give back to the community is such a blessing."

Peniston will also perform United Way's new theme song with the Baltimore City Choir at the concert.

"I appreciate the love from the United Way, believing in me to do a national song to come and be on their platform on a regular basis," Peniston said.

Since their theme is "United is the Way," the nonprofit encourages everyone to join them for the celebration and join in on the mission, which they say is only the beginning.

"As we move forward, these 100 years are just the start, it's not the end," Chapman said. "Making sure that we're calling on the community, partners, elected officials, and volunteers to unite with us in this work."

The United Way of Central Maryland has been doing good, vital work in our community for a century.

As it gets ready to celebrate its 100th anniversary, WJZ got a look at how it's helping provide a much-needed service to young parents.

Students are eager to learn at Ben Franklin High School, while also receiving much-needed assistance.

United Way of Central Maryland has partnered with Ben Franklin for the past 10 years to support new parents as they get their high school diplomas.

The Family Center provides daycare for their children during the school day, as well as parenting classes and resources.

Family Services Manager Sharon Pendergrass says they are here to help the students in any way they can.

"The mission of the Family Center is to really mitigate and remove barriers for our parenting and pregnant student parents," Pendergrass said.

The Family Center provides a safe space for parents, like former student Janelly Gonzalez, who was also the first graduate in the program.

"It makes me emotional because it was a time that I really needed support," Gonzalez said. "I really needed the help. And there were a lot of moments where I felt like I wasn't going to do it. And when they finally told me, 'Janelly, it's open, you can come in.' And the memories that I have of me sitting down at playtime with her."

Gonzalez's baby is now 12 years old and is an honor roll student.

Jalani remembers spending time with her mother in the Family Center.

"It helped my mom and me grow up together and have a good relationship," Jalani said.

The Family Center is proud to be able to help these students, while also making them feel safe.

"Being able to give people those needs in a very respectful way, so that they feel safe and secure," Pendergrass said.

"It was a safe environment, and it was somewhere where I learned a lot about how to be a mom," Gonzalez said.

Not only did the Family Center help Gonzalez learn how to be a mom, but they also provided resources to start a career once she graduated high school.

"They also offered a CNA course, so I'm a certified nursing assistant, certified medical assistant, and I'm going back to school now to become a nurse," Gonzalez said.

The programs at the Family Center are for all parents, not just mothers.

"We do have a father this year, and we cater to his special needs as a father," Pendergrass said.

The United Way says they are committed to serving its communities.

"We've been doing this for 100 years, and the work has been challenging, but we're ready to continue the work," Pendergrass said.

Gonzalez says that the Family Center has changed her life. She has a message for the current students.

"Nothing is impossible, and if you open up your heart and you open up your mind, and trust the individuals that are here to support you and help you with your children, you can do it," Gonzalez said.