United Way of Central Maryland to celebrate 100 years with Centennial Benefit Concert in Baltimore

United Way of Central Maryland will celebrate 100 years of service with its Centennial Benefit Concert on Saturday, Oct. 11.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore.

The event will feature musical performances from award-winning rapper Common and vocalist CeCe Peniston, along with local artists Elyscia Jefferson — who appeared in season 25 of "The Voice" — Baltimore rock group Whiskey Feathers, and members of the Baltimore City College Choir.

During the show, the choir will join Peniston in singing United Way's new theme song.

"United Way's mission to uplift and unite communities has always been close to my heart, and I'm honored to be part of this incredible celebration here in Baltimore," Peniston said.

A portion of each ticket sold will support the expansion of the nonprofit in the Baltimore region.

Celebrating 100 years

The first branch of United Way was founded in 1887 in Denver, Colorado, with the goal of making the community a better place.

United Way of Central Maryland has been serving the Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard county communities for 100 years. The organization helps people access housing, healthcare, jobs and education through several programs.

"Every day we see that when people band together, we can reach a future where everyone thrives," said Franklyn Baker, President and CEO of United Way of Central Maryland. "United is the way to build a healthier, more resilient community."

During its centennial year, fundraising will be used to expand the organization's Veterans Treatment Court program, support more social entrepreneurs, launch new Neighbors United grassroots organizing programs and invest more in young people.

"I've seen the impact this organization has across the country, but what's happening here in Central Maryland is truly special," Peniston said. "From helping student parents graduate to making sure families have a safe place to call home, United Way of Central Maryland is changing lives every day."

You can watch the full concert live in the media player above on Oct. 11 starting at 7 p.m.

WJZ is a proud sponsor of United Way of Central Maryland's Centennial Benefit Concert.