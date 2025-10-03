Veterans in need of support given a second chance through Maryland treatment court program

Some veterans who find themselves in trouble with the law can be given a second chance with United Way and the Central Maryland Regional Veterans Treatment Court.

"United Way is devoted to making the resources available to those people that need it the most," said Justin McNabb, lead mentor coordinator of the Veterans Treatment Court.

Many issues that veterans face as they become civilians come from their military experiences and can lead to minor law offenses. That's when the Veterans Court steps in.

"When a veteran is charged with a crime, it's often likely criminal behavior can be tied to the many negative impacts that military service has on an individual," McNabb said.

Completing the Veterans Treatment Court program

William Shelton has been in the program for over three years and said it has changed his life.

"Got myself in a little trouble, and being a veteran, I was offered an opportunity to go to a regular court, or a veterans court," he said.

Shelton felt that the veterans court could give him the support he needed, and said that when he got there, it just felt different.

"I felt like I was at home," Shelton said. "And that was a weird thing for some people to hear, because you don't think about court as being a comfortable place."

According to McNabb, "The courtroom environment is not typical to your standard courtroom."

"While it has all the required traditional positions of a courtroom — it has the judge, it has the state, it has the defense — those individuals are working together for a common goal of getting our veterans back on track and getting them to be successful again," McNabb explained.

Becoming a mentor

The veterans are even provided a mentor who is also a veteran.

After finishing the program, Shelton is now a mentor and said it's time for him to give back.

"Even as a graduate, my decision to continue to be part of the program as a mentor inspires me to help other vets in whatever way I can," Shelton said.

He encourages other veterans to get the help they need.

"Regardless of where you are, reach out for the help," Shelton said. "But, be honest with yourself and take responsibility for your actions."