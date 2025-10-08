Performers prepare for United Way's Centennial Benefit Concert in Baltimore

United Way is gearing up for its Centennial Benefit Concert in Baltimore on Saturday, Oct. 11. The event will feature artists Common and CeCe Peniston.

"It is going to be uplifting, joyful, exciting. There are going to be some surprises that we have in store," said Renee Beck with United Way. "You will hear from community leaders. You will hear about United Way stories of impact and you will hear some amazing vocalists."

The concert will also feature vocalists from the Baltimore City College Choir. They have been rehearsing for weeks with Choir Director Marcus Smith.

"We're really excited about this endeavor," Smith said. "Number one, to celebrate United Way's 100th anniversary. Number two, we're excited that the Baltimore City College Choir has been invited to be a part of that. And not only that bonus, but we're also performing with CeCe Peniston as well."

The choir will be singing United Way's new theme song with Peniston.

WJZ spoke to Peniston in August, and she's ready.

"Not only do I get to do the national song for United Way, but I get to do my own songs as well," Peniston said.

Choir member Amber Brawner said she feels honored for the opportunity to be on stage with powerhouses like Common and Peniston.

"It's a really great opportunity," she said. "I grew up listening to CeCe Peniston, and my dad loves rap; he's a big Common fan. The opportunity to perform with them for something as important as United Way is insane."

United Way said the concert is all about connecting with the community.

"We can give a platform to people," Beck said. "That may look like providing entrepreneurs with connections. It may be connecting partners with each other, or it may be giving opportunities like getting a local artist on the stage."

Smith is grateful for the opportunity.

"We are very excited, because, at the end of the day, these young people come from all around the city," Smith said. "To see a smile on their face and just to have an opportunity as such it brings joy to the room. And not only to the room but to them, their families and the community as well."

WJZ is a proud sponsor of United Way's Centennial Benefit Concert.