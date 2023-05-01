Watch CBS News
U.S. Senator Ben Cardin to retire after five decades in politics

BALTIMORE -- U.S. Senator Ben Cardin announced Monday he will not seek reelection in 2024 and will retire after five decades in politics, according to WJZ's media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

The Maryland Democrat was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 1966 and served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 20 years.

He won election to the U.S. Senate in 2006 following the retirement of U.S. Senator Paul Sarbanes.

Senator Cardin will turn 80 this fall.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 11:59 AM

