Two teens shot outside Southeast Baltimore gas station as gun violence involving minors surges

BALTIMORE -- Two teenagers were among four people injured in a shooting outside of a gas station in Southeast Baltimore on Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street, where they found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police then responded a short time later to two walk-in shooting victims at a nearby hospital, where they found a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man shot. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fourth shooting victim, a 23-year-old man, walked into another area hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot.

This comes in the wake of other people investigations involving teenagers and children.

At least seven teenagers have been shot in Baltimore City this week.

"We are talking about societal issues here that allow young people to think that this is how they're allowed to solve their conflict because quite frankly they learn it from adults," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

A 15-year-old girl, a freshman at Mervo High School, was taken to a local hospital after she was shot Wednesday evening in North Baltimore. She was listed as critical but stable condition.

Tuesday night, police located injured teenagers from two separate shootings at Latrobe Homes. The shootings happened within a three-hour period—a 13-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy.

They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his right leg in the 1000 block Webb Court.

Three hours later, around 11 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Aisquith Street where a 14-year-old boy had been shot. Around the corner, officers then found a 13-year-old girl with gunshot wounds at East Eager and North Central Avenue.

A 14-year-old girl was injured Sunday morning in a shooting that involved three minors playing with a gun in Northeast Baltimore, according to police.

Police said 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison was the first murder victim in 2023.

Five Edmondson Westside High students were shot near their school in January. One of those students died. Police announced an arrest in that investigation.

Then, in late January, Forest Park High freshman LaRon Henderson was murdered near his school.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore Tuesday night.

Since January 1, police said 23 minors in Baltimore have been shot, and five of them died.

"They got to do something, the mayor need to do something," Baltimore resident William Berkley-Bey said. "We elected him to office to fight crime, and in a certain way, but he got to start admitting certain things to help us out. We can help each other out, but the point is—the guns—we don't make the guns."

"You know, it's it's sad, because the young people are our future," Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates added.

Bates is pushing for a new law that gives anyone 18 years and older who are caught with an illegal gun five years behind bars. Currently, anyone 18 to 20 years old caught with an illegal gun get five years in jail, and those 21 and older get three years of jail time.

"What we're seeing is we have a gun epidemic and, now unfortunately, spilling over to the juveniles," said Bates. "And we have to do something fast."

Police said anyone with information is urged to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.