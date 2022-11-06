Two people shot, one fatally, near Baltimore's schools on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Two shootings near elementary schools left a teenage girl injured and a man dead on Sunday, according to authorities.

Around 9:25 a.m., officers on patrol in Northwest Baltimore responded to a report of a shooting in the 3700 block of West Rogers Avenue, police said.

That's where they found a man who had been shot near Arlington Elementary School, according to authorities.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the site of the shooting.

Several hours later, around 3:50 p.m., a teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue, police said.

Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back, police said.

That part of the street is home to Belair-Edison School and The Green School.

An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting in Northwest Baltimore should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who have details about the shooting in Northeast Baltimore can contact district detectives at 410-396-2444.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.