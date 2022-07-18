Watch CBS News
Two men injured in West Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE -- Two men were shot Monday morning in West Baltimore, police said.  

Officers on patrol heard gunshots at 10:43 a.m. coming from the 2500 block of Edmonson Avenue, according to police. There, police said they found two men limping and getting into a car. 

Responding officers followed the car to the hospital. There, they found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times, and another man shot multiple times in the upper body, police said. 

Both victims are listed in stable condition. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.  

