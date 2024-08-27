Two adults shot, four children unharmed prompts double murder investigation in Frederick County

BALTIMORE -- Two adults were found shot to death Sunday morning in a home with four unharmed children in Frederick County, prompting a double murder investigation, according to deputies.

On Tuesday, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office identified the two who were killed as 33-year-old Crimea Malita Baker and 34-year-old Sean Antoine Lange.

Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Mandalong Court around 7 a.m. on Sunday in New Market where Baker and Lange were found in the upstairs bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Four unharmed children were also found inside the home.

Baker is the mother of all four children and Lange is the father of one of the children, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office says there is no indication at this time that this shooting was random.

"This was a heinous targeted double murder, a crime of rage and anger," Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said. "This is the type of crime that shocks the conscience of Frederick County residents. There is absolutely no reason to believe there is any risk or threat to the local public at large. I can assure the public that every available investigator and agency resource will be brought to bear in this case until the person(s) responsible are identified, arrested, and brought to justice."