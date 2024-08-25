Two adults found dead after shooting in New Market

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Frederick County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting the resulted in the death of two adults.

On Sunday around 7 a.m., Police were called to the 7000 block of Mandalong Court in New Market for reports of a shooting at a residence.

When authorities arrived, they found two adults dead and four children who were unarmed during the incident.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and detectives are still investigating the incident.