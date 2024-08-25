Watch CBS News

Two adults found dead after shooting in New Market

By Harrington Gardiner

/ CBS Baltimore

Frederick County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting the resulted in the death of two adults. 

On Sunday around 7 a.m., Police were called to the 7000 block of Mandalong Court in New Market for reports of a shooting at a residence.

When authorities arrived, they found two adults dead and four children who were unarmed during the incident. 

The cause of death has not yet been determined and detectives are still investigating the incident.

