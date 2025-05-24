Expect heavy traffic around Baltimore during Artscape, Memorial Day weekend

It's expected to be a busy weekend in Baltimore as Artscape returns for the Memorial Day weekend.

AAA estimates more than 873,000 Marylanders will drive 50 miles or more this weekend. While that is an increase from last year, it is still lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Increased police presence during Memorial Day weekend

MDTA said Memorial Day marks the start of the peak travel season on the roads.

More than 340,000 vehicles will cross the Bay Bridge between Friday, May 23, and Monday, May 26, Memorial Day. Motorists should stay on US 50 on both sides of the bridge to keep local roadways open for first responders and residents.

"You're going to see an increased law enforcement presence here and across the state," said Lt. Tim Howell with MDTA Police.

Lt. Howell said travelers should drive responsibly and pay attention to lane signals.

"If you see a red 'X,' that means the lane is closed," he said.

MDTA said expect travel delays in both directions – often simultaneously – at the bridge and along the US 50 corridor throughout the entire holiday travel period when traveling during peak hours. This is a result of traffic volume exceeding lane capacity, not two-way operation timing or management.

Artscape downtown for first time

In Baltimore, business owners and food vendors are excited for another year of Artscape.

"I think a change was like due," said Ekiben Co-Founder Ephrem Abebe.

This year, Artscape will be held downtown, shifting from its previous locations throughout Mount Vernon, Station North, and Bolton Hill. The two-day festival features more than 100 artists. Food vendors, The Empanada Lady and Ekiben, are working on their final preparations ahead of the Saturday kick off.

"We've been preparing for Artscape for like three months," said Elisa Milan, the owner of The Empanada Lady.

"We're prepping a lot of chicken," said Abebe.

Milan said she's expanding her operations for the festival, serving customers at her brick and mortar downtown and at the festival just a walk away.

"I'm running three operations," she said. "I've never done this before."

Milan is taking advantage of the Artscape's new location being downtown.

"Because we're so close, we're going to be intentionally trying to drive people down to the restaurant," she said.

Due to it being a holiday weekend, Abebe expects a larger crowd at Artscape.

"Typically, Artscape Sundays are a little bit slower," Abebe said. "With Monday being Memorial Day, we think it's going to be a pretty great turnout."

Traffic impacts

Baltimore City DOT said the several streets will be closed to traffic through midnight on Monday. Detours and parking restrictions are in effect:

Fayette Street closed from President Street to Guilford Avenue.

Gay Street closed from E. Baltimore Street to E. Saratoga Street.

Holliday Street closed from E. Baltimore Street to Pleasant Street.

Pleasant Street closed from Fallsway to Guilford Avenue.

Pleasant Street Ramp closed at SB JFX.

Lexington Street closed from Guilford Avenue to N. Frederick Street.

Frederick Street closed from E. Fayette Street to E. Lexington Street.

Dickey Place closed from Guilford Avenue to Holliday Street.

Saratoga Street closed from Holliday Street to N. Gay Street.

Saratoga Street between Holliday Street and Guilford Avenue will have a temporary two-way traffic pattern implemented for Breco Condominium residents.