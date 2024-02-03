Towson's win streak ends with 59-56 loss to Hofstra

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Thomas had 23 points in Hofstra's 59-56 win over Towson on Saturday night.

Thomas added seven rebounds and nine assists for the Pride (13-10, 6-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Darlinstone Dubar scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Nendah Tarke had 12 points and three steals to pace the Tigers (14-9, 7-3), who saw a five-game win streak end. Tomiwa Sulaiman totaled 10 points and eight rebounds.

Thomas scored nine points in the first half for Hofstra, who went into the break tied 28-28. Hofstra used a 7-0 run to take a 50-42 lead with 7:06 left to play and stayed in front from there.