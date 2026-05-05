2 arrested for armed carjacking outside Baltimore County mall as safety concerns mount

A man and a teen are facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking in the parking lot of the Towson Town Center, Baltimore County police said Tuesday.

Gregory Bishop, 18, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested and charged with assault, armed robbery, armed carjacking and unlawfully taking a vehicle, according to police. The 16-year-old is being charged as an adult. Both suspects are being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The carjacking occurred on April 25 in the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Road around 3 p.m. Officers responded to the parking lot outside of the Macy's department store, where a victim reported that they were assaulted by two suspects who then fled in the vehicle.

Charging documents said the suspects pointed a gun at the victim before taking the car.

The incident prompted more concerns about safety at the mall, which has seen a number of violent incidents and store closures in the past few years.

In November 2025, four juveniles were arrested after a stabbing involving a screwdriver inside the mall, police said. Three of the suspects were released to the custody of their parents.

The mall has a curfew in place for individuals 17 and under starting at 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

As of mid-April, the mall is at 26% vacancy, according to the Towson Chamber of Commerce, meaning 47 of the 180 stores are vacant.

The Apple store plans to close in June, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill also announced that it plans to close.