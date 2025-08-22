Towson's rat problem addressed by Baltimore County officials after WJZ report

After WJZ shed light on a rat infestation plaguing one Towson community, Baltimore County officials say they are now taking action.

Residents in Towson Manor Village say the rodents have become such a problem that they no longer feel comfortable spending time outside after dark. Neighbors even have a name for it: "the ratting hour."

"It really is frustrating," said longtime resident Ed Kilcullen. "A lot in the alleys, and I'll see them on the sidewalks scurrying here and there."

Towson rats sicken multiple dogs

The issue is more than just a nuisance. Rats can carry leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that has already sickened multiple dogs in the neighborhood. Kilcullen said at least one neighbor is now hospitalized with the same illness.

"When you start having people or dogs get sick because of rats, that's problematic," said Baltimore County Councilman Mike Ertel.

Residents say the infestation has worsened in recent years, particularly in rental properties where trash and lawn care are neglected.

"The rats just go from one property to the next," Kilcullen explained. "If there's one property that's not being maintained or not taking care of their trash, it attracts rats."

Baltimore County promises enforcement and rat extermination

Councilman Ertel visited Towson Manor Village on Friday to see the problem firsthand. He says the county is now planning an immediate response.

"We're going to see if we can throw some more county resources at actually trying to get an immediate resolution to some of the problems we're having here," Ertel said.

Baltimore County's Code Enforcement team will sweep the neighborhood on Monday, flagging properties with trash or maintenance violations that contribute to the infestation.

"Ultimately, we need to spend more time from a code enforcement standpoint to make sure we flag houses that aren't dealing with their trash," Ertel said.

County officials confirmed exterminators will begin treating the area next month.