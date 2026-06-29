Town hall in Baltimore County will give residents a chance to discuss crime concerns

Baltimore County leaders are encouraging neighbors to discuss their crime concerns during the first of three town hall meetings Monday evening.

Leaders are hoping that a conversation with the community will lead to solutions for some of the biggest public safety concerns in Towson.

The meeting will be held at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

County leaders are asking neighbors and business owners to bring their questions and concerns and prepare to discuss possible solutions for what they believe will make the community safer.

Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough, County Executive Kathy Klausmeier, and Secretary of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, Betsy Fox Tolentino, are expected to attend the town hall.

Crime in Towson

The town hall series comes after several high-profile crimes sparked concerns in the Towson area, including a deadly road rage shooting near the mall.

Police arrested Reginald Gray Jr., 33, weeks after he allegedly shot and killed Towson University student Nasir Majied, 22, during a road rage shooting on Friday, June 5, in Towson Circle. The shooting sparked a search and an investigation that revealed Gray had cut off Majied at a red light before Majied cut off Gray at the next intersection.

The town hall also comes after teen meet-ups prompted a youth curfew at the Towson Town Center, after carjackings in the mall's parking lot sparked concerns and after a series of peeping tom incidents at an apartment complex ended with several arrests.

County leaders will host two additional public safety town hall meetings at CCBC Essex on Tuesday, July 14, at 6 p.m., and at the Randallstown Community Center on Wednesday, July 22, at 6 p.m.