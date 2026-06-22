Suspect accused of killing Towson University student arrested

A suspect who Baltimore County police believe killed a Towson University student in a shooting has been arrested, officials said.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified by police, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Nasir Majied on Friday, June 5.

The shooting took place in Towson Circle as the Majied and the suspect were driving in different cars. The suspect allegedly fired several shots at Majied. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Last week, investigators released a photo of a suspect, identified as 33-year-old Reginald T. Gray, describing him as "armed and dangerous."

Police have not confirmed if Gray was the suspect who was arrested. The identity of the suspect will be confirmed after they appear before a court commissioner, officials said.

Court documents revealed that Gray was convicted of attempted murder in 2019 and served less than five years of a seven-year sentence before he was released in 2024.

It is still unclear whether Majied knew the shooter or what led to shots being fired.

"A motive has not been determined in this investigation, but road rage has not been ruled out at this point," Det. Trae Corbin said Thursday.